Tourist hits 114 mph on I-95 in Florida to catch a flight in NYC, sheriff says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County said a man driving around 114 mph on I-95 gave a bizarre excuse for driving so fast.

The man claimed he was driving so fast because he was trying to make a flight in New York City.

He stated that he believed he could reach New York City from Miami in 13 hours if he averaged 110 mph.

The man, who was visiting Florida from Israel, said he believed it was all right to drive that fast because there is no speed limit on the highways where he’s from.

“While it is completely legal for a tourist to drive in Florida using their country’s driver’s license, they must obey all of Florida’s traffic laws or suffer the consequences,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

Deputies said the man is now facing charges related to his reckless driving.

