Tow truck driver dies in Osceola County crash involving tanker truck

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A tow truck driver died in an Osceola County crash involving a tanker truck on Monday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened around 9:20 a.m. at Poinciana Parkway and Marigold Avenue in Kissimmee.

Troopers said the tow truck driver, a 24-year-old Ohio man, died on the scene. The driver of the tanker truck, a 65-year-old Winter Park man, had minor injuries.

Troopers said the tow truck was hauling a 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class at the time of the crash.

Investigators said they are still looking into the sequence of events that led to the crash.

