ORLANDO, Fla. — Veterans Affairs health care has announced that all Veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving the country, home or abroad, are now eligible for VA hatch care.

VA is expanding health care eligibility to millions of veterans who served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan or any other combat zone after 9/11.

The company said millions of veterans can enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits.

Read: ‘The final chapter’: Orlando brewery announces upcoming closure

The insurance has eliminated the phase-in approach called for by the PACT Act, meaning millions of veterans are eligible for VA health care up to eight years earlier than written into law.

VA encourages all eligible Veterans to visit the PACT Act website to learn more.

Read: ‘Moving Florida Forward’: FDOT gives update on multi-billion-dollar I-4 overhaul plan

Veterans can apply for VA health care:

On the VA health care website

By calling a toll-free hotline at 877-222-8387, available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

By mailing a completed Application for Health Care Benefits to: Health Eligibility Center2957 Clairmont Rd., Suite 200Atlanta, GA 30329

Visiting a the nearest VA medical center or clinic

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group