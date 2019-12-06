Toys for Tots: How to help families in need this holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. - There's still time to help a family in need this holiday season.
Channel 9 has partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve for Toys for Tots.
Nationwide, Toys for Tots helps about 70 million kids have a brighter holiday season.
In Central Florida, over 250,000 toys are distributed each year to more than 25,000 children.
This year, the Marine Corps is slightly behind schedule because of how late Thanksgiving and Black Friday were on the calendar.
"Thanksgiving kind of fell into a weird spot for us, and that took us a while to get a warehouse space. It kind of backed us up a lot, but we'll make do," said Sgt. Zachary Evans.
There are dozens of drop-off locations for new, unopened toys, which can be found here. One of those locations is at the Channel 9 studios at 490 East South St. in Downtown Orlando.
Our Santa Saturday at WFTV Channel 9 is right around the corner! Come and support a great cause, by bringing an unwrapped toy for Toys For Tots on December 14th from 9am - 1pm! We can't wait to see you here at the station! #toysfortots #toys4totscfl #giveback #9getinvolved pic.twitter.com/qurncztVYG— 9 Family Connection (@9FamConnection) December 4, 2019
