Toys for Tots shortfall leaves thousands of kids at risk of an empty Christmas

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Toys for Tots donations are down in North Brevard County, leaving over 4,000 children in need of gifts this holiday season.

The sudden flooding in Titusville this fall, which submerged homes with 15 inches of rain in one night, has left many families struggling to recover.

Coupled with the aftermath of the government shutdown, families are forced to choose between essentials like groceries and holiday gifts, impacting the Toys for Tots campaign.

“We are slow starting, but we’re gaining momentum—but we still need a lot of help," said Denise Ferris, who coordinates North Brevard’s Toys for Tots campaign.

Ferris has already had to stop fulfilling requests for toys due to a shortage. “We’ve grown from 300 families to over 1,200 and counting,” she noted, highlighting the increased demand over the past six years.

The campaign is particularly short on toys for babies and teens, and Ferris is urgently seeking donations and volunteers to meet the needs of the community.

“If you can spare $1 or a gift in North Brevard, we’re in desperate need of toys and volunteers and money,” Ferris appealed. “We want to make sure everybody has a Christmas present under their tree.”

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group