ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 5 a.m.
Central Florida should prepare for another day of rain and storms.
The morning commute will be mostly dry, but wet weather will become more likely as the day unfolds.
Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields said there is a 70 percent chance of rain and storms with a high temperature around 83 degrees.
Gradual tropical development of this surface low is possible later this week.— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) May 22, 2018
What this means for much of #Florida: Plan on more rain for your Memorial Day Weekend. #WFTV #Orlando pic.twitter.com/plUxjof4FC
Wet weather is not expected to go away this week. According to Shields, a tropical disturbance will move into the Gulf of Mexico. Whether it develops or not, Central Florida will be inundated with rain and storms for Memorial Day weekend.
Watch below: Meteorologist Brian Shields' 5-day forecast:
