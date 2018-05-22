  • Tracking Tuesday storms, possible tropical trouble

    By: Kevin Williams , Brian Shields

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 5 a.m.

    Central Florida should prepare for another day of rain and storms.

    The morning commute will be mostly dry, but wet weather will become more likely as the day unfolds.

    Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields said there is a 70 percent chance of rain and storms with a high temperature around 83 degrees.

    Wet weather is not expected to go away this week. According to Shields, a tropical disturbance will move into the Gulf of Mexico. Whether it develops or not, Central Florida will be inundated with rain and storms for Memorial Day weekend.

    Watch below: Meteorologist Brian Shields' 5-day forecast:

     

