0 Tractor-trailer dangles over water on I-75 bridge

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - The cab of a tractor-trailer was dangling over a bridge that carries northbound Interstate 75 over the Manatee River south of Tampa.

The ABC affiliate in Tampa reports the accident shut down I-75 northbound near Route 301, backing up traffic for miles. Some people were stuck in gridlock for an hour with no where to go.

WFTS reports FHP says the driver of the truck managed to get out. It's not clear if anyone else is hurt.

Crews brought in tow trucks and a crane to lift the cab of the tractor-trailer back onto the roadway.

Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps

It's not clear how the truck ended up hanging over the side of the bridge.

Drivers in the Tampa area had to deal with rain Friday morning on their way to work.

Stay with WFTV.com and Eyewitness News as we work to learn more.

FHP tells me driver was able to get out. No word yet on injuries. https://t.co/95zKNMR3SJ — Tampa Bay Traffic (@TampaBayTraffic) July 20, 2018

ACTION AIR 1 | These drivers have been sitting here for about an hour. #GMTB #tampatraffic https://t.co/b56JJ8leA7 pic.twitter.com/8KS8iApVt2 — Tampa Bay Traffic (@TampaBayTraffic) July 20, 2018

Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps

© 2018 Cox Media Group.