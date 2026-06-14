Trading Card Fest returns to Orlando on weekend of June 12th

ORLANDO, Fla. — Trading Card Fest, part of the nationwide Cards & More Tour, will be held June 12-14 at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld.

The event will feature more than 200 vendors offering trading cards, comics, collectibles, and memorabilia, including Pokémon, sports cards, Magic: The Gathering, and anime-related items.

Organizers say attendees can expect live entertainment, raffle drawings, hourly giveaways, and a Saturday trade night. VIP ticket holders will have access to early entry and a private trade night event.

Admission is $15 per day or $25 for VIP access. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paid adult.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate 30 years of Pokémon and TCF in general,” said TCF spokesperson Brandon LaVorgna. “Our goal is to create a weekend where people can connect over their shared passions and discover something new.”

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