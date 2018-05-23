0 Traditional music, savory fare awaits patrons at newly-opened Claddagh Cottage Irish Pub

ORLANDO, Fla. - It’s the perfect placed to raise a pint with friends.

The Claddagh Cottage Irish Pub in Orlando is open for business after Walgreens bought out the original location, forcing the owners to close its doors Jan. 1, 2017.

But with hard work and, well, a little luck of the Irish, Scott Vocca and Vicki Gish created a place of their own, where patrons can enjoy a “perfect pint,” delicious Irish food, all while enjoying a bit of Irish music.

Locals and even folks overseas have been counting the days when the beloved pub would open its doors.

“The new Claddagh looks fantastic and still feels like the original - comfy and cozy,” boasts a patron on Facebook.

The Claddagh Cottage retained its warm, quaint setting, with curtains on the windows, wooden tables and chairs, dart boards and a friendly, smiling staff.

The front entrance, including the iconic red front door from the original location, was placed inside the new pub.

“We brought the old facade with us and rebuilt it in the darts area, which, when some old patrons saw it for the first time, burst into tears,” Gish said.

Gish continued, “The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. People who loved the old pub are amazed how much it feels like the old pub. We recycled much of the woodwork and artwork from the old location and we laid it out similarly, even the artwork placement on the walls.

But it’s not just the amazing atmosphere that has patrons raving, it’s the traditional Irish fare too, with Justin Murphy at the helm in the kitchen.

The Claddagh Cottage Irish Pub in Orlando is open for business, and it’s the perfect placed to raise a pint with friends.

The Cottage Pie is the pub’s best-seller - A savory combination of lean minced beef, carrots, peas and onions cooked in a traditional brown gravy, topped with fluffy, lightly-browned mashed potatoes.

People have come to the Claddagh from around the U.S. to listen to the traditional Irish session that has been playing for more than 16 years; first at the original location, and now at its new home.

Earlier this year, Channel 9 lost a beloved friend and employee, Brett Bowman, who was an executive producer for icFlorida.com. Brett loved the familial feel of the Claddagh Cottage and was excited about its opening. While he did not get the chance to see it, Brett’s mother, along with his wife Angela, and family and friends, hung a photo of Brett inside the pub.

Every two weeks, the Claddagh holds the sessions, where musicians gather around a table to share traditional dance tunes (jigs, reels, hornpipes, etc.), and occasionally, a song with words.

“It is a musical conversation between musicians, not a performance. The musicians are not a band - just friends, and even occasional strangers who are familiar with the tradition, and play traditional instruments,” Gish said.

One of the goals was to “have more music and bring in new people,” and that they did.

“We try to have live music every Friday and Saturday. If we don't have a band booked, then the bar's own band, Crooked Road, might make a late-night appearance,” Gish said.

So, if you’re looking for a little piece of Ireland in Orlando, just head to 2421 Curry Ford Road in the developing Hourglass District and sit back, relax, raise a pint or two, and enjoy the cozy feel of the Claddagh Cottage Irish Pub.

Photos: Claddagh Cottage after closure | Before closure

