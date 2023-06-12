Local

Traffic alert: All lanes of Kirkman Road shut down due to crash

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Kirkman Road crash All lanes of Kirkman Road are closed due to a crash. (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORLANDO, Fla. — All lanes of Kirkman Road are closed due to a crash.

Orlando police said the crash is blocking Kirkman Road at LB McLeod.

Police said the crash happened after 11 a.m.

