Traffic alert: Crash causing delays on SR 417 in Seminole County

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on State Road 417 is causing delays in Seminole County.

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting the southbound crash at mile marker 40 near Oviedo.

Troopers and firefighters are on scene and there is partial lane blockage, according to FHP.

Channel 9 is monitoring slowdowns as motorists head from Seminole County into Orange County on SR-417.

