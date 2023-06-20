TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down part of Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Drivers in Osceola County need to use caution after a crash on a major highway.

An early morning crash has all southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike shut down near mile marker 246 near Kissimmee.

Florida Department of Transportation data shows the crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. and has all lanes blocked as of 4:45 a.m.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash and how long the closure will continue.

FDOT traffic warnings are advising drivers to seek alternate routes.

Channel 9 is monitoring the crash and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

