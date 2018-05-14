Traffic Alert: Gas leak closes roads in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park police are warning drivers to stay away from a gas leak at Pennsylvania and Carolina avenues.
The gas leak forced police to close Pennsylvania Avenue north of Morse Boulevard.
Morse Boulevard was also closed for a short time but reopened.
Please stay away from this area until further instructed.— Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) May 14, 2018
