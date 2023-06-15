Traffic Alert: Winter Springs Blvd. speed limit reduction goes into effect Monday

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Winter Springs officials are advising residents to take note of an upcoming speed limit change on a major road.

Starting Monday, the speed limit along Winter Springs Blvd. will be reduced from 30 to 25 miles-per-hour from Tuskawilla Blvd. to the city limits.

The Winter Springs City Commission approved the change at its regular meeting on March 13. According to a statement from the city, the decision was made to “ensure greater consistency in speed limits along the roadway.”

The speed limit reduction is just the latest of several safety enhancements that have been underway along Winter Springs Blvd. since May.

The safety improvements also include the installation of new asphalt, raised intersections, speed tables, and designated bike lanes.

Funding for the project was provided through the one-cent local government infrastructure surtax.

