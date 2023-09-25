Traffic lights along SR 50 in Clermont getting upgraded to speed drivers along

CLERMONT, Fla. — Crews are working to install technology upgrades along a five-mile stretch of State Road 50 in Clermont that officials hope will ease the community’s congestion crisis.

Earlier this month, work began to wire cameras, software and radio equipment into the 10 traffic lights, which will allow workers to monitor conditions in real time and adjust the timing of the lights, as well as collect traffic information.

The cameras will also give first responders information about crashes en route – which there will hopefully be fewer of as backups ease.

“This will have a huge positive impact for Clermont residents and the commuters of Lake County,” FDOT District 5 Secretary John Tyler said.

FDOT paid for the new technology, while Lake County is responsible for doing the work.

According to a memo from FDOT, the new system is projected to be online by the end of the year.

