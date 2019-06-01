Traffic shift, construction causes extended delays on I-4 in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - There's a major change happening on I-4 in Orange County all weekend long.
Throughout Saturday morning, traffic has been bumper-to-bumper in some areas as people try to navigate the change.
Drivers on I-4 heading into downtown Orlando will run into the changes between John Young Parkway and Kaley Avenue.
The exits for Kaley and south Orange Blossom Trail will be in different spot.
This will happen so the crews can change the traffic flow starting Monday.
Throughout Saturday morning, there has been a mix of traffic being backed up in this area.
Drivers headed east will be diverted onto a two-mile stretch of the new elevated center lanes just past John Young Parkway.
These changes will allow crews to rebuild the permanent eastbound lanes in the area.
If you're driving to the area, you'll be guided with different signs and cones onto the new lanes. The old I-4 eastbound lane drivers normally take won't be there.
By raising the elevation, crews are maximizing space so they can add more roads underneath I-4.
