Traffic stop leads to deputy-involved shooting in Polk County, officials say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A fleeing suspect who hit a deputy with his car after a traffic stop was shot by deputies in Polk County Sunday evening, officials said.
Deputies said the incident began as a traffic stop on Daughtery Road near Pearce Road in north Lakeland around 7:45 p.m.
For an unknown reason, the suspect drove his car and hit the deputy before speeding off, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputy rolled onto the hood of his patrol car during the crash and is expected to be okay, officials said.
Deputies said they chased the suspect and forced him off the road near the intersection of Berkely Road and Pace Road in unincorporated Auburndale.
The suspect jumped out of the vehicle after stopping and was shot by deputies, officials said.
No deputies were injured in the shooting and the suspect was transported to the hospital.
Per the media’s request here are some photos from the scene of a deputy-involved shooting that started with a traffic stop miles away in north #Lakeland this evening. The scene is in #Auburndale & it is raining at this time. More info will be released tomorrow pic.twitter.com/d84Vu0YLO5— Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) July 23, 2018
Polk County officials are investigating this crash and said they will release more information later.
