  • Traffic stop leads to deputy-involved shooting in Polk County, officials say

    POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A fleeing suspect who hit a deputy with his car after a traffic stop was shot by deputies in Polk County Sunday evening, officials said.

    Deputies said the incident began as a traffic stop on Daughtery Road near Pearce Road in north Lakeland around 7:45 p.m.

    For an unknown reason, the suspect drove his car and hit the deputy before speeding off, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

    The deputy rolled onto the hood of his patrol car during the crash and is expected to be okay, officials said.

    Deputies said they chased the suspect and forced him off the road near the intersection of Berkely Road and Pace Road in unincorporated Auburndale.

    The suspect jumped out of the vehicle after stopping and was shot by deputies, officials said.

    No deputies were injured in the shooting and the suspect was transported to the hospital.

     

     

    Polk County officials are investigating this crash and said they will release more information later.

