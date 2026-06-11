Tragic drowning claims life of young child in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A young child has died following a drowning Thursday night, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded just after 8:30 p.m. to a home in the 1400 block of Winston Road after receiving a report of a drowning.

When deputies arrived, they found a young child unresponsive in a swimming pool and not breathing.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said its follow-up investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information, including the child’s age or the circumstances surrounding the drowning, has been released.

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