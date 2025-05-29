Train crashes into a semi-truck in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department responded to a scene of a Florida East Coast train striking a semi-truck Thursday morning.

At approximately 9:00 A.M., MPD was called to the scene on US-1 and Lake Washington Road.

The FEC train was northbound and struck the semi-truck after it became disabled on the railroad tracks due to a mechanical failure.

The driver of the semi-truck was able to escape to a safe distance before it was struck.

There were no reported injuries from the crash.

