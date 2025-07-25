Train derailment reported in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County said a train derailed from its track Friday morning.

The incident happened in the 2200 block of SE 18th Avenue.

The train derailment has SE 18th Avenue shut down, just south of Southeast 17th Street.

Deputies said there were no injuries and no hazardous threats.

People are advised to avoid the area, and drivers should seek alternate routes.

