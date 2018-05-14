  • Trapped passenger rescued from Marion Co. crash involving school bus

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. - One person had to be rescued from their crushed car after a three-vehicle crash in Marion County.

    Marion County Fire & Rescue said a school bus, SUV and a sedan collided around 8 a.m. Monday at the intersection of SE 3rd Ave and SE 35th Street in Ocala.

    Firefighters had to remove the roof and doors of the sedan to rescue a passenger. It took only 10 minutes to pull that person out of the car and rush them to trauma care at a local hospital.

    The driver of that car was also taken to a hospital. 

    Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

