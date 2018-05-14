OCALA, Fla. - One person had to be rescued from their crushed car after a three-vehicle crash in Marion County.
Marion County Fire & Rescue said a school bus, SUV and a sedan collided around 8 a.m. Monday at the intersection of SE 3rd Ave and SE 35th Street in Ocala.
Related Headlines
Watch: Rainy week; tropical development possible
Firefighters had to remove the roof and doors of the sedan to rescue a passenger. It took only 10 minutes to pull that person out of the car and rush them to trauma care at a local hospital.
The driver of that car was also taken to a hospital.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}