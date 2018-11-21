Traveling or picking up relatives from OIA? Read this first

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thousands of passengers visited Orlando International Airport on Wednesday as they traveled to join relatives for Thanksgiving.
Airport officials said they expect almost 2 million passengers to visit the airport this week.
Willie Jarmin, of Tampa, said his wait was unexpectedly short.
"It wasn't as bad as I thought it would be," he said. "It actually went pretty smooth. A little bit of traffic, (but) not too bad, though."
Many of those who visited the airport to pick up relatives waited at the facility's cellphone lot, including Lisa Blackett, of Melbourne.
"They will probably be a while, so I figured I'll just park and enjoy the sunshine," she said.
Dave Kramer, of Orlando, said he was uninterested in repeatedly circling the property.
"I drove through there once, and I'm just going to sit here till I get that phone call, (because) man, it's chaos over there," he said of the airport's curbside pickup lanes.
Officials recommend that passengers arrive at the airport at least two hours before their departure.
