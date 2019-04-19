Traveling through Winter Park this weekend? Beware of this road closure

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One of the main roads to get from one side of the interstate to the other in Winter Park is closing this weekend.
Fairbanks Avenue under I-4 closes Friday night and won't open back up until the beginning of the work week.
Although detour signs can be found on the ground along Fairbanks and Edgewater Drive, commuters told Channel 9 they haven't heard much about the change.
"Yeah, it was a big surprise because I really didn't hear anything about this," said Steven Settle, who owns a business in the area.
Settle planned to keep his retro furniture store open on Easter, but is now wondering how the weekend changes could impact his business.
"There are plenty of other stores to stop to detour them which could take up more time and which could mean they don't come by," Settle told Channel 9.
The shutdown is part of a plan to take down old I-4 bridges and replace them with new ones.
Many of the detour signs were placed along Fairbanks and at the corner of Edgewater because that's the route drivers will need to take. Drivers will then need to take Lee Road to the other side of I-4 before turning onto Orlando Avenue.
The detour totals to be around six miles long.
Officials said the closure should be opened by 5 a.m. Monday.
