Tree branch crushes 3 cars in Apopka shopping plaza parking lot

    By: Angela Jacobs

    Updated:

    APOPKA, Fla. - Shoppers at a busy plaza in Apopka were stunned after a huge tree fell over and smashed several cars in the middle of the parking lot Sunday afternoon. 

    It happened at the Wekiva Riverwalk around 12:30 p.m.—when there wasn’t any bad weather or storms around. 

    No one was seriously hurt when the tree fell. 

    Witnesses said a massive tree branch fell from the tree on top of three parked cars, trapping them underneath.

    One of the drivers, Leina Justiniano, said she was putting her 4-year-old in his car seat in the back when she saw the tree falling. 

    All she could do was pull him out and crouch down. 

    "I literally didn't have time, I literally head it crack and as I look up and saw was a tree falling on me,” she said. “I got scraped up, my arm, my head. I feel like I literally got in a car accident.”

    Both Justiniano and her son were treated at the hospital for minor injuries. 

