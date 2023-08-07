Trendy local retailer inks lease for prominent College Park space

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A retail space in the heart of College Park that long housed a CVS Pharmacy has inked its new tenant.

WATCH: Florida boater missing over 36 hours rescued 12 miles from coast

City of Orlando records reveal The Good Pour, a Winter Park-based chain of luxury wine and spirit shops, is seeking a conditional-use permit so it can occupy the 9,000-square-foot space at 2201 Edgewater Drive.

The permit is being sought to allow a bar or business selling alcohol within 1,000 feet of an established church. The submission to the city includes support letters from two nearby churches in College Park.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free mews, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2023 Cox Media Group