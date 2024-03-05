Trial continues for woman accused of killing baby during DUI crash in Altamonte Springs

SANFORD, Fla. — Prosecutors could wrap up their case Tuesday against a woman accused of killing a baby and hurting her parents in a crash in Seminole County.

It happened nearly five years ago in Altamonte Springs, and police say that Shonna Wallace was under the influence at the time.

The jury watched a body camera video Monday that showed the moments after the crash.

Shannon Zisa lost her daughter Adalyn and her husband Dane would never be the same again after the family of three went for a nightly bike ride near their home near the intersection of Eden Park Road and the 414.

Altamonte Springs police testified Monday that Wallace was under the influence during the crash.

Wallace’s defense attorneys questioned officers on their judgment and experience.

Wallace is facing several charges, including DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

