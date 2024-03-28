Trial date set for lawsuit against maker of Orlando thrill ride teen died on

ORLANDO, Fla. — A trial date has been set for the lawsuit filed by the family of the boy who fell to his death from an Orlando thrill ride.
Sunday marked two years since 14-year-old Tyre Sampson died while riding the Orlando Free Fall attraction at Icon Park.
Investigators found his seat had been modified to fit larger riders.
Tyre’s family is suing the ride maker.
That trial is set to begin on January 21 of next year.
