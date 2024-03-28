Local

Trial date set for lawsuit against maker of Orlando thrill ride teen died on

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — A trial date has been set for the lawsuit filed by the family of the boy who fell to his death from an Orlando thrill ride.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Sunday marked two years since 14-year-old Tyre Sampson died while riding the Orlando Free Fall attraction at Icon Park.

Investigators found his seat had been modified to fit larger riders.

Read: Tyre Sampson Act for amusement ride safety signed into law

Tyre’s family is suing the ride maker.

That trial is set to begin on January 21 of next year.

Watch: Crane arrives to tear down Orlando FreeFall nearly 1 year after teen’s death on ride

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read