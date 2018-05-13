0 Trial of man accused of stabbing 67-year-old Orlando woman set to begin Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. - The man accused of stabbing and killing a 67-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

The trial of Jason Rohrer is set to begin.

Police say he attacked Linda Jones near Bumby Avenue and Colonial Drive in 2016.

At the time, Orlando police spent days trying to piece together how Jones was murdered.

Police said Jones was found by first responders in her kitchen, wrapped in a bed sheet, after paramedics found she had been stabbed several times.

“Our officers and deputies confronted the suspect in the house on Orange Peel Court (and) were able to arrest him after a struggle,” said Orlando Police Chief John Mina.

Deputies said they started tracking Rohrer after he was spotted breaking into several cars near the 1300 block of Bumby Avenue.

According to an arrest report, Rohrer was in the process of breaking into a truck when he was confronted by witnesses next door. After a brief altercation, Rohrer ran away as witnesses called 911.

“We received calls that while they were tracking him, trying to find him, that a couple houses may have been broken into, or the person was trying to get into those houses,” said Mina.

Mina said dispatch also received calls of a woman screaming inside one of the homes that morning.

As part of Rohrer’s trial, the defense has hired a psychologist who diagnosed the man with post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder, according to court records.



