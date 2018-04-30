  • Trial starts for 2 teenagers accused in 15-year-old's beating death

    By: Field Sutton

    Updated:

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial for two teenagers accused of fatally beating a Winter Park High School student to death. 

    Jesse Sutherland and Simeon Hall are facing manslaughter charges in the death of Roger Trindade in October 2016.

    Investigators said Jagger Gouda sprayed Trindade with skunk spray as a prank.

    Read: Teens accused in beating death of Winter Park teen reject plea deals

    Police said Gouda called Hall and Sutherland, who beat Trindade unconscious in downtown Winter Park's Central Park. Trindade was removed from life support following a two-day hospitalization

    Simeon Hall and Jesse Sutherland face manslaughter charges for the death of Roger Trindade.
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Sutherland and Hall were offered plea deals last week, but neither agreed to the deal, which would have included a three-year prison sentence. 

     

     

    Read: Winter Park fatal beating suspect accused of attacking another teen, police say

    Reporter Field Sutton will be in the courtroom when trial starts. Follow him for updates and watch his report on Eyewitness News at Noon.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trial starts for 2 teenagers accused in 15-year-old's beating death

  • Headline Goes Here

    UPDATE: I-95 in Brevard County reopens

  • Headline Goes Here

    Romantic rivalry ends with officer-involved shooting, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Widow of slain Kissimmee officer shares heartbreaking story only on WFTV

  • Headline Goes Here

    9 Investigates went to Texas to see how they're arming teachers with…