Trial starts for 2 teenagers accused in 15-year-old's beating death

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial for two teenagers accused of fatally beating a Winter Park High School student to death.
Jesse Sutherland and Simeon Hall are facing manslaughter charges in the death of Roger Trindade in October 2016.
Investigators said Jagger Gouda sprayed Trindade with skunk spray as a prank.
Police said Gouda called Hall and Sutherland, who beat Trindade unconscious in downtown Winter Park's Central Park. Trindade was removed from life support following a two-day hospitalization
Sutherland and Hall were offered plea deals last week, but neither agreed to the deal, which would have included a three-year prison sentence.
Hall and Sutherland turned down a plea deal on Friday that would have imprisoned them for three years apiece. They face up to 15 years by going to trial today. #WFTV— Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) April 30, 2018
