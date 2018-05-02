0 Trindade case: Closing arguments begin in Winter Park beating death trial

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Closing arguments will begin Wednesday in the trial of two teenagers accused of beating a 15-year-old boy to death in Winter Park.

Witnesses said a prank led to a fight that ended in the death of Roger Trindade.

Jesse Sutherland and Simeon Hall, both 16, are being tried as adults and are facing manslaughter charges in the death of Trindade.

The two are accused of punching Trindade and knocking him out.

Winter Park Police Department Detective Lisa Supak, who interviewed the two defendants, said there was no reason for the fight.

"Did Jesse Sutherland say whether Roger made any moves toward him that would have caused him to hit Roger?” an attorney asked Supak during testimony.

“I did ask him, and he told me Roger didn't make any moves toward him other than raising his set," Supak said.

Investigators said Jagger Gouda, who was 14 years old at the time, sprayed Trindade with skunk spray as a prank.

Police said Gouda called Hall and Sutherland, who beat Trindade unconscious in downtown Winter Park's Central Park. Trindade was removed from life support following a two-day hospitalization.

Roger Trindade, 15, died after he was beaten in Central Park over the weekend, authorities said.

"You said you saw Simeon walk up and punch Rodrigo (Trindade's best friend, Rodrigo Morales), right?” Assistant State Attorney Terri Mills-Uvalle asked.

“Yes,“ Gouda testified.

“And he was doing nothing at that point?” Uvalle said.

“No," Gouda replied.

Witnesses also told the court they saw Trindade go into a fighting stance, but denied he ever threw a punch.

The defense is trying to use that to help their argument that teenagers typically fight and it might have been an accident.

However, WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said evidence suggests it wasn’t a mutual fight between the teenage boys.

“This was anything other than just a schoolyard fight,” Sheaffer said. “The facts really indicate that the victim was sucker-punched. He wasn't in a fighting posture.”

Defense attorneys claim Sutherland and Hall were protecting themselves.

“The deposition you indicated they were chasing you,” an attorney asked Gouda.

“Yes. They were following us,” Gouda replied.

“You thought they were going to jump you?”

“Yes," Gouda said.

But the medical examiner brought in a doctor to rule out natural causes.

"If you're struck in the face, you're going to have a rapid turn and that's going to injure the vertebral artery," Dr. Jennifer Park with the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

