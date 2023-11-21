Troopers: 73-year-old woman dies after being hit by driver in Orange County

ORLANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Orange County.

The crash happened before 6 p.m. Monday on Forest City Road and Calloway Drive.

Troopers said a 73-year-old woman walked onto the road and into the path of a pickup truck.

Watch: Mother stabbed to death, infant dies after apartment with children inside set on fire, police say

They say she wasn’t in a crosswalk.

Troopers say the driver tried to swerve, but couldn’t avoid the victim.

Watch: FHP cracks down on street racing as troopers search for suspect

The driver stayed on that scene.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group