VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Amtrak train fatally struck a pedestrian Monday afternoon near DeLand, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. near West New York and South Grand avenues, FHP Lt. Kim Montes said.
The pedestrian, whose identity hasn't been released, died at the scene, Montes said.
The crash happened north of the DeLand station, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said.
"Service on the Amtrak Auto Train has been temporarily suspended," she said. "Local law enforcement is investigating an incident of the train coming into contact with a person who was on the tracks."
There were 219 passengers aboard the train, which was traveling from Sanford to Lorton, Virginia, Woods said.
The road is closed in the area.
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
