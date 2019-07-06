Troopers find vehicle involved in fatal Orange County crash; search for driver continues

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers have found a vehicle that struck three people, killing one, in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday.
A black 2017 Lexus was found abandoned by troopers after they received several tips about its location.
The vehicle is believed to be the same one involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on South Orange Blossom Trail, troopers said.
Troopers said the vehicle had damage consistent with being involved in the crash.
The vehicle was found in Orange County, but troopers did not give an exact location.
Law enforcement officials is still searching for the driver.
Anyone with information on the fatal crash or the driver of the Lexus is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).
Troopers have located the Lexus involved in the fatal hit and run crash on Thursday, on OBT. A tipster called FHP to report the vehicle abandoned. Thanks to everyone who called in tips. We are still looking for the driver. Anyone with info can call Crimeline @ 1-800-423-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Iaavqqg0Ks— FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) July 6, 2019
