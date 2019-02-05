Troopers hope new video will bring leads in hit-and-run case

ORLANDO, Fla. - State troopers hope new video will lead them to a person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Central Florida.
The crash occurred in November 2018. The video shows a woman walking into a restaurant moments before troopers suspect she hit and killed a motorcyclist nearby before leaving the scene.
“It could save a life,” said Major Waxler Bright with the Florida Highway Patrol.
The video’s release comes during FHP’s annual hit-and-run awareness campaign.
“We are taking this matter seriously, to the point that if they leave the state of Florida or leave the country and we get a lead on them, we go after them,” said Bright.
The agency said men in their 20s are most likely to commit a hit-and-run.
Last year, those absentee drivers caused more than 5,500 crashes and killed 18 people in Central Florida, which was fewer than last year.
But moms like Jamie McWilliams, who is a family member of a hit-and-run crash victim, said even one is too much.
“Such a complete and intense disregard for human life that they would run someone over and leave them out like last week’s trash,” she said.
