Troopers hope new video will bring leads in hit-and-run case

    By: Field Sutton

    ORLANDO, Fla. - State troopers hope new video will lead them to a person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Central Florida. 

    The crash occurred in November 2018. The video shows a woman walking into a restaurant moments before troopers suspect she hit and killed a motorcyclist nearby before leaving the scene. 

    “It could save a life,” said Major Waxler Bright with the Florida Highway Patrol. 

    The video’s release comes during FHP’s annual hit-and-run awareness campaign. 

    “We are taking this matter seriously, to the point that if they leave the state of Florida or leave the country and we get a lead on them, we go after them,” said Bright. 

    The agency said men in their 20s are most likely to commit a hit-and-run. 

    Last year, those absentee drivers caused more than 5,500 crashes and killed 18 people in Central Florida, which was fewer than last year. 

    But moms like Jamie McWilliams, who is a family member of a hit-and-run crash victim, said even one is too much. 

    “Such a complete and intense disregard for human life that they would run someone over and leave them out like last week’s trash,” she said. 

