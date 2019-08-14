Troopers hope witness video could lead to charges against reckless motorcycle, ATV riders

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Video of reckless motorcycle riders in Central Florida could lead to charges.
Investigators hope they can use video shot by a witness to put a stop to these dangerous bikers.
More and more drivers are creating their own evidence for police with mobile phones.
Last week, reckless motorcycle riders were also captured on Orange Avenue.
The video shows a biker dangerously riding down the street and nearly hitting a curb.
Mobs of dangerous bikers and ATV rivers are an ongoing problem in Central Florida. In March, a traffic camera captured a pregnant woman and her husband as they were surrounded and beaten after an ATV collided with their car.
Apopka driver Catherine Garza shot her own video and posted it online.
"We tried to stay back for our own safety, thinking he's going to dump it," Garza said.
Garza followed two motorcycles and a white sports car as they raced and wheelied, dangerously weaving through Apopka traffic.
Since July 1, Florida Highway Patrol troopers can use third-party video to make arrests.
"This video actually gives us a lot of good elements. It shows the reckless driving, the street racing the engaging with both motorcycles in the white car," said FHP Lt. Kim Montes. "It also gives us some identifying marks, the tag numbers clearly read, and then the identifying marks on that operator."
Garza is happy that her video is now considered evidence and she hopes others safely do what she did.
"Post it, post it, send it to FHP," Garza said. "Send it to the sheriff's office in your county. Send it to the news station."
Montes believes Garza's video very well could lead to a charge for at least one of the riders.
