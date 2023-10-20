Troopers investigate deadly crash involving dump truck on US-1 near Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers in Brevard County are investigating a deadly crash Friday morning.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The crash happened around 7:04 a.m. on U.S. 1 and Otter Creek Lane near Melbourne.
Troopers said the crash involved a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer and a dump truck.
Watch: ‘Necessary inspection’: Spirit cancels multiple Orlando flights, impacts could last ‘several days’
A 60-year-old woman was taken to a hospital after the crash where she died, troopers said.
Troopers said the cause of the deadly crash is still under investigation.
Watch: Tropical Storm Tammy to strengthen on move to US and British Virgin Islands
Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group