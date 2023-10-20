Troopers investigate deadly crash involving dump truck on US-1 near Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers in Brevard County are investigating a deadly crash Friday morning.

The crash happened around 7:04 a.m. on U.S. 1 and Otter Creek Lane near Melbourne.

Troopers said the crash involved a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer and a dump truck.

A 60-year-old woman was taken to a hospital after the crash where she died, troopers said.

Troopers said the cause of the deadly crash is still under investigation.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

