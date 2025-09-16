Troopers investigate deadly crash involving golf cart in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers in Brevard County are investigating after a deadly crash involving a golf cart.

The crash pickup truck and a golf cart and happened Monday evening on State Road A1A at Normandy Place.

The driver of the golf cart, a 68-year-old man from Floridana Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash also involved a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 16-year-old boy from Melbourne Beach, who was not injured.

According to a witness, the golf cart had no lights active at the time of the crash, which occurred at 9:32 p.m.

The pickup truck was traveling southbound behind the golf cart when the front of the truck struck the rear of the golf cart.

The impact caused the golf cart to run off the roadway onto the west shoulder and overturn, ejecting the driver.

The driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group