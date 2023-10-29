Troopers investigate deadly, fiery crash in Cocoa

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man died in a fiery crash early Sunday in Brevard County.

Troopers said it happened around 12:40 a.m. in Cocoa.

Investigators said the man was driving eastbound on Citrus Boulevard in his Nissan Versa.

They believe he failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection of Hartville Avenue and then traveled off the road.

Troopers said the Versa entered a wooded area, overturned, and caught fire.

The driver, 23, of Cocoa, died at the crash site, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.





