Troopers investigate deadly hit-and-run crash in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed two people in Flagler County.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday on US-1 near East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell.

Investigators said three people were walking across the northbound lanes when they were hit.

The driver took off but was later found in a nearby parking lot.

The third victim who survived is in critical condition at a hospital.

