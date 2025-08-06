Troopers release shocking video after man in wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers have released a new video after a deadly hit-and-run crash in hopes of finding the driver.

The video shows the moment a man in a wheelchair was struck by a driver while the man was crossing Semoran Boulevard south of Colonial Drive.

The incident occurred on Sunday around 9 p.m. as a 48-year-old man from Casselberry was crossing the road in a wheelchair.

The victim was struck by someone driving a dark colored sedan who sped away from the scene.

The short video shows the horrific moment the victim was struck and left for dead.

The victim was not in a crosswalk at the time of the incident, but troopers emphasize that the crime was the driver’s failure to stop after hitting the man.

The exact make or model of the vehicle remains unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

