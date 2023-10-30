Troopers search for driver who fled after hitting man crossing road in Four Corners

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are searching for the driver who hit a man who was crossing a road in the Four Corners area early Monday morning, leading to the man’s death after he was hit by multiple other vehicles.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Westside Boulevard. Investigators said a man stepped in the direct path of an unknown vehicle when he was hit. The man was then hit by another approaching car, and potentially others after that.

Troopers said the driver of the first vehicle who hit the man left the scene. They are searching for that driver, who they say may have been in a Toyota SUV or truck that now has front-end damage.

Read: Recall alert: FDA warns against using 26 over-the-counter eye drops

Troopers said there is an active criminal investigation underway.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Read: 2 killed, 18 injured in shooting in Tampa entertainment district; suspect in custody

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group