Troopers search for hit-and-run driver after 2 people struck at grocery store in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck two people Sunday night at a grocery store in east Orange County.
Witnesses told troopers they noticed a man and a woman arguing at the Publix on East Colonial Drive near Chuluota Road before the incident.
Related Headlines
Troopers said the man hopped into a dark-colored pickup truck, possibly a Chevy or Ford, and then took off and struck the woman he was arguing with.
TRENDING NOW:
- Bodies in burned vehicle were parents of Longwood toddler found on NY porch, family confirms
- Lockdown at the White House: Errant aircraft causes brief panic in Washington
- Man gets 35 years in prison for raping 9-year-old multiple times
- Man arrested after woman found dead at Orange County home, deputies say
That's when another man, a good Samaritan, approached the truck and was also hit by the driver before the driver allegedly fled the scene.
Troopers described the driver as a man with neck tattoos.
They're trying to find him to figure out what happened, they're also trying to find the woman who was first hit. She had walked away on foot.
The good Samaritan was hurt and taken to a hospital.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}