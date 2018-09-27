Troopers search for owner of car that plowed into Banana River

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after a vehicle was discovered in the Banana River near Brevard County's Mathers Bridge.
Residents heard a boom early Thursday and awoke to find skid marks leading to the river.
Investigators didn't find anyone in the submerged vehicle, but are now trying to locate the car's owner.
“I believe it was about 3 a.m. when I was awoken to just a loud boom. It almost was like a sonic boom to me,” said nearby resident Kevin Kornicki.
Kornicki thought he was dreaming at first but when his wife went out for her morning walk, she discovered the damaged rail and skid marks leading to the Banana River near Mathers Bridge.
Troopers said the submerged vehicle was a 2013 Honda Civic.
They believe the car was traveling westbound on Banana River Drive when it left the roadway, crashed through a guardrail and plunged into the river.
“There's no reason for it normally. People are driving very slowly and respect the road. It's a very narrow road. You can't go very fast,” said resident Neil Mackay.
Brevard County Sheriff's Office divers were called to the crash scene, but didn't locate anyone in or around the vehicle.
Troopers have attempted to locate the car's owner and family members of the owner to see who was driving this vehicle, but so far, they haven't had any success.
The investigation remains active.
