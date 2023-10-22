Troopers searching for driver who hit, killed 78-year-old man in Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 78-year-old Kissimmee man and then fled the scene early Sunday morning.

Troopers said the man was crossing Pleasant Hill Road near Earle Court around 4:30 a.m. when he was hit by a car driving south on Pleasant Hill Road.

Troopers said the man was not in a marked crosswalk when he was hit.

Investigators said the driver fled the scene after the crash. Troopers said they are possibly looking for a 2014-2019 gray Volkswagon Passat that has front and left side damage, as well as damage to the driver’s side mirror and windshield.

The investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

