Troopers working a fatal crash on Old Winter Garden Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla — On Monday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol is working on a fatal crash along Old Winter Garden Road in Orlando.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Troopers were dispatched to the intersection of Old Winter Garden Road and Ivey Lane just before 4:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Currently, Old Winter Garden Road is blocked in both directions.

READ: City leaders to vote on proposal to purchase Pulse nightclub property on Monday

WFTV’s crew on the scene saw a motorcycle being loaded onto a tow truck within the taped off scene by FHP.

WFTV has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for more details.

This is a developing story, stay with WFTV Channel 9 and wftv.com for the latest.

Download the WFTV news app and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on this developing story, or click here to have updates sent straight to your inbox.

















©2023 Cox Media Group