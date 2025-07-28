Tropical activity in Atlantic basin remaining quiet for now

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are not expecting any tropical activity for the next few days in the Atlantic basin.

However, we are tracking a wave that is trying to develop off the western African coast. It will be difficult for this wave to develop due to the high amounts of Saharan dust in the atmosphere.

If it does develop into a potential tropical wave, the day to watch will be late Wednesday.

If we don’t see any more organization before then this disorganized group of storms will likely dissipate before they get within 1,000 miles of the Leeward islands.

