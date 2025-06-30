Tropical Depression Barry makes landfall in Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression Barry has made landfall along the east coast of Mexico Sunday night, and will quickly weaken overnight.

At 11 p.m. Sunday, winds for the depression are at 35 mph, downgrading Barry to a tropical storm.

Barry is the first system to make landfall in the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been discontinued for the east coast of Mexico.

Barry will continue to weaken rapidly as it pushes into eastern Mexico.

The greatest threat from this system will be heavy rainfall. Along the Mexican east coast, 3 to 6 inches of rain, with maximum totals of 10 inches, remain possible.

Barry was upgraded from Tropical Depression Two on Sunday morning.

It is the second named storm in the Atlantic basin this season.

Elsewhere, we are monitoring the potential for tropical activity near the state of Florida late week into the July 4th holiday.

This currently has a low development chance.

