Tropical Depression Two has upgraded into Tropical Storm Barry, forming in the Gulf

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center has officially upgraded Tropical Depression Two to Tropical Storm Barry as of the 11 a.m. Sunday update.

Tropical Storm Barry has formed in the Bay of Campeche and is expected to make landfall on the east coast of Mexico tonight.

Barry is the second named storm of the season and currently has winds of 40 mph. The storm’s development in the Bay of Campeche marks the second time this season that a tropical system has reached named status.

Meteorologists closely monitor Barry’s path as it approaches the Mexican coastline, bringing concerns of heavy rainfall and strong winds.

As Barry approaches landfall, residents along the east coast of Mexico are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions.

Barry doesn’t have much time left in the open water, however — it’s expected to hit land on the eastern coast of Mexico by late Sunday or early Monday.

