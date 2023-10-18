Local

Tropical disturbance in Atlantic will bring rain to parts of Caribbean this weekend

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to monitor a weak tropical disturbance in the central Atlantic.

The low-pressure system has the potential to organize into a tropical depression over the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Regardless of whether it becomes a named storm or not, the system will bring rain to parts of the eastern Caribbean on Friday and Saturday.

Several computer models are projecting the system will turn to the north and away from Florida over the next week.

