Tropical moisture to bring heavy downpours to parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — More moisture is building up over Central Florida, which will lead to good rain chances once again on Wednesday.

Pockets of heavy rain, like we saw Tuesday morning, will still be possible.

Lightning and wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph will still be the secondary threats.

Our best chance of rain on Wednesday will come during the afternoon and evening.

Some areas may have some heavy downpours during the mid to late morning.

This is being caused by an influx of tropical moisture building up off the Georgia coast that will begin to cross over into the Gulf over the next 24 hours.

We will start to warm up after this with highs returning to the mid-90s by this weekend and smaller rain chances during those days as well.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group